HECTOR 31, CLARENDON 30

CLARENDON -- Jackson Taylor kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Hector (2-1-1) a win over Clarendon (2-1)

For Hector, Brent Casto ran 1 yard for a touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Clarendon led 16-7 at halftime, but Casto ran for another 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 16-14.

Taylor ran for a 13-yard touchdown and a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.