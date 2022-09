HERNANDO, Miss. 55, MALVERN 29

HERNANDO, Miss. -- Malvern (3-1) held its own for two quarters, but a 27-point third-quarter barrage helped Hernando pull away for the win.

Jalen Dupree had a 75-yard touchdown reception and a 34-yard scoring run for Malvern, which went into halftime trailing 28-22.

Cedric Simmons had two touchdown runs for the Leopards.