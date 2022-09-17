HOOKS 13, TRAVELERS 4

The Corpus Christi Hooks scored three runs in the sixth inning and six runs in the eighth inning to pull away from the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 8,024 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Pitcher Juan Then (0-1) received the loss for the Travelers after allowing 3 runs on 4 hits over 1 inning with 1 strikeout.

Catcher Cesar Salazar and left fielder C.J. Stubbs hit home runs off Then in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie. Salazar drove a 2-0 pitch to deep right for a 2-run home run, while Stubbs hit a solo home run to left field.

Shortstop Jose Caballero led Arkansas at the plate, finishing 1 for 2 with 3 RBI and 3 walks.