• Teri Johnston, mayor of Key West, Fla., noted "we had the privilege of actually having her visit us [in 1991]," as the city's famed Southernmost Point marker became a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II as the city installed a British flag and a royal purple banner.

• Mark Mitchell, a veterinarian at Louisiana State University's wildlife hospital, said "I feel they'll all catch up together" as three small insect-eating raptors called Mississippi kites flew off after being nursed back to health, including one named Burreaux after quarterback Joe Burrow.

• Michael Walk said, "Never in the history of the Duesseldorf [Germany] customs office has a trail of slime led us to smuggled goods" after the discovery of a stash of 93 giant African land snails and other items hidden in bags at the airport.

• Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, will celebrate his birthday by releasing eight Namibian cheetahs into a national park after the animal was endangered by colonial hunters and shrinking grasslands.

• Jeffrey Godsick of Sony Pictures Entertainment cited global strategy as the company finishes up a 14-acre theme and water park in Thailand based on characters from such movies as "Ghostbusters," "Jumanji" and "Hotel Transylvania."

• Clare Connors, U.S. attorney for Hawaii, said it's one of the largest bribery cases his office has prosecuted as a business owner and a Maui County official were charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, all over wastewater.

• Lee Boyd Malvo, convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison after he and a partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with random shootings two decades ago, was deemed still a risk to the community and denied parole.

• Chelesy Eastep, the wife of a man fatally shot by police while walking on an interstate, argues in a lawsuit that it was unfair to expect him to act reasonably with guns pointed at him, but a district attorney decided the officers will not face criminal charges.

• Tae-Ahn Lea, a Black 18-year-old pulled over by a Kentucky police officer over a wide right turn, then handcuffed and frisked, awaits a jury's decision on damages after a judge ruled that his rights were violated, unconvinced that a miniature Louisville Slugger bat really meant he was armed and dangerous.