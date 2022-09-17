India’s Modi rebukes Putin on war

Challenged publicly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday his country would strive to stop the conflict "as soon as possible." But then he accused Ukraine of refusing to negotiate, although Putin ordered the invasion and his troops are still occupying a large swath of Ukrainian territory.

Putin made the remarks during an appearance with Modi in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where they are attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In an unusually public rebuke, Modi told Putin, "Today's era is not an era of war and I have spoken to you on the phone about this."

The reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides.

Internationally, he is facing calls to end the war not only from his traditional critics in the West, but also from Asian partners whom he cannot paint as beholden to the U.S. At home, where he has cracked down on antiwar dissenters, he is being hammered by right-wing hawks who are infuriated over Russia's military stumbles and are calling for a national draft.

Modi's remark, as the two leaders sat in front of journalists and cameras, came a day after Putin acknowledged he had heard "concerns and questions" about the war from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the same conference. Xi, however, did not voice his questions or concerns publicly.

"I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, about your concerns that you constantly express. We will do our best to stop this as soon as possible, said Putin, responding to Modi. "Unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its abandonment of the negotiation process, declared that it wants to achieve its goals by military means. ... Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there."

The questions and criticism from Xi and Modi come after a week where Russia has suffered steep military setbacks.

The Russian military has responded by targeting civilian infrastructure, including the power grid in the Kharkiv region, leaving dozens of settlements without electricity and running water. Putin called these attacks "a warning."

"If the situation continues to develop in this way, the answer will be more serious," Putin threatened in comments made to Russian reporters Friday.

The Russian leader also reiterated his accusation that Kyiv has rejected negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said peace talks are "impossible" at the moment.

"We want to end the war, but the space and opportunities have changed. Society does not want to talk to terrorists," he said.

Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of peace negotiations in April but the effort fizzled after the two sides couldn't agree on conditions for the deal.