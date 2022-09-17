Indus floodwaters start to recede in Pakistan

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, amid an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the South Asian country.

The Indus River, which had swelled until earlier this month, was now rushing at "normal" levels towards the Arabian Sea, according to Mohammad Irfan, an irrigation official in Sindh. The water level in the past 48 hours receded as much as 3 feet in some of the inundated areas nearby, including the towns of Khairpur and Johi.

A day earlier, engineers opened a key highway in the southwestern Baluchistan province, allowing rescue workers to speed up aid deliveries as medics raced against the spread of waterborne diseases and dengue fever.

Still, floods have damaged 1.8 million homes nationwide, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 400 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Authorities say it will take months to completely drain the water in the province, where waterborne diseases and skin infections are spreading. Doctors said they treated 37,000 sick in flood-hit areas over the past 48 hours.

The deluge has killed 1,545 people, including 552 children, since mid-June.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged developed countries to scale up aid to his country. So far, 110 flights from different countries and international aid agencies have delivered supplies for flood victims, the ministry said, including 20 flights from the United States.