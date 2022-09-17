LAKE HAMILTON 28, MOUNTAIN HOME 19

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Lake Hamilton's undefeated start continued Friday night with a win in its 6A-West Conference opener, thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Easton Turley.

Turley rushed three times for 56 yards and two scores for the Wolves (4-0, 1-0 6A-West). He also completed 3 of 6 passes for 64 yards.

Lake Hamilton's running back trio of Justin Crutchmer, Kendrick Martin and Izic Clenney bolstered the rushing attack.

Crutchmer rushed 14 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. Martin led the Wolves with 17 carries for 111 yards against the Bombers (0-4).