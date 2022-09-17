LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Arkansas hosts Missouri State

Pregame

5:40 p.m. update

There was not a cloud in the sky as the teams hit the field for warmups. I did not hear much of a reaction from the crowd when Bobby Petrino walked on the field with Missouri State.

For Arkansas, a couple of noteworthy items from pregame: Defensive end Jashaud Stewart and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna are present but not in uniform. Why they are not playing tonight is unclear. Also don't see defensive backs Myles Slusher and LaDarrius Bishop.

Slusher suffered an upper-body injury against Cincinnati and Bishop is apparently dealing with a knee. Sam Pittman said Monday that Bishop would not play this week.