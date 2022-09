LONOKE 54, MEMPHIS BUSINESS 7

LONOKE -- Lonoke (2-1) defeated Memphis Business thanks to a pair of special teams touchdowns.

Lonoke defensive tackle Tayler Coffey blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown. Coffey also recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.

Wide receiver Denham Gooden caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bradon Allen. Gooden also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Allen completed all seven of his pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns.