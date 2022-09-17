Low water levels force ferry closure

HICKMAN, Ky. — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has closed temporarily because of low water levels, officials said.

When the river gets too low, it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at both landings, the Kentucky Transportation Department said.

It wasn’t clear when the ferry will resume operations. Water levels were forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks, the agency said.

Motorists can check the status of the ferry online.

The ferry connects Kentucky Route 1354 in Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena. It is the only direct route between the two states.