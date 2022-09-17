Sections
MARKED TREE 49, PIGGOTT 8

Today at 2:07 a.m.

MARKED TREE -- Marked Tree's Indians (3-0) rolled in a nonconference rout of Class 3A Piggott, scoring touchdowns through the air and on the ground and on defense with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Kenyon Carter ran for a score and threw touchdown passes to Jonah Walker (three yards) and J.J. Risper (46).

Laray Brown and Jaylen Bradley had TD runs of 60 and 21 yards, respectively, for the 2A Indians, while defensive touchdowns were provided by Cameron Mitchell on a 61-yard interception return and Willie Marshall with a 73-yard fumble return.

