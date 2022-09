4A-8

McGEHEE 36, MONTICELLO 14

MONTICELLO -- Relying on a punishing rushing attack, McGehee (3-0, 1-0) opened 4A-8 conference play Friday with a road victory over Monticello (1-3, 0-1).

The Owls took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter when Jay Easter ran 16 yards for a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion.

McGehee used a 22-7 third-quarter to pull away from the Billies.