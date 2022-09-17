MELBOURNE 30, HOXIE 20

HOXIE -- Trey Wren completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns and gained 58 yards on 16 carries to lead Melbourne (4-0) to a nonconference win over Hoxie (2-2).

Grant Wren caught 9 passes for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bearkatz. Carter Brey caught seven passes for 42 yards and Nathan Woodall caught two passes for 34 yards. Fernando Ventura kicked three field goals for the Bearkatz.

For Hoxie, Sage Treadwell completed 11 of 19 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran nine times for 31 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

Camden Brooks carried 16 times for 69 yards, and Prechton Wilkerson carried once for 31 yards.