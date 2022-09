8-MAN

MOUNTAIN VIEW 64, ROSE BUD 14

ROSE BUD – J'Air Jackson's three touchdown spearheaded Mountain View (3-0), which had no trouble winning on the road.

Blaine Sowers, Zack Hulsey and Laddie Sims had rushing touchdowns as well for the Yellowjackets, who scored 16 points in every quarter. Drew Shelton also tossed a scoring pass to Landon Goins in the second quarter.