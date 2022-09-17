MUSTANG (OKLA.) 41, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 13

MUSTANG, Okla. – A 17-point first quarter enabled Mustang (3-1) to sprint away to a 28-point thrashing.

Tristen Russell accounted for four touchdowns, including three passing, in the win for the Broncos, who led 20-7 at halftime. Marius O'Dell had two of Russell's scoring tosses, with his 23-yard touchdown in the opening quarter jump-starting Mustang's scoring spree. Aiden Jordan had two field goals for the Broncos as well.

Luke Buchanan had a 27-yard touchdown run and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Lee Allen for Har-Ber (0-3).