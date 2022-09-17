• College photos of Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and memorabilia from his girlfriend at the time sold for $165,000, an auction house reported. Boston-based RR Auction said Thursday it was a collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from Musk's college girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne. Musk changed his Twitter profile to one of the photos Wednesday. Gwynne told The Boston Globe she read about an auction of test papers that Musk graded and realized she had far more personal items she could sell, including candid photos, a birthday card and a necklace. Musk and Gwynne dated from 1994 to '95 when they were at the University of Pennsylvania. They split when Musk graduated, moved to California and said he couldn't talk on the phone because it seemed like a waste of time, Gwynne said. "We broke up just before he started conquering the world," she said. The gold necklace with a small green emerald that Musk gave Gwynne sold for $51,000. A photo of the two posing with four other resident advisers before a school formal sold for $42,000, and the birthday card Musk signed to "Boo-Boo" sold for nearly $17,000. The 18 candid photos were sold individually. Some show Musk in North Providence, R.I., where Gwynne is from. She now lives in South Carolina and told The Globe she plans to use some of the proceeds for her stepson's college education. She and Musk have not kept in touch.

• Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar says he's withdrawing from his first English-language feature, "A Manual for Cleaning Women" produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. Almodovar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood that he was unable to handle the commitment. "It has been a very painful decision for me," he said. "I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time. Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately I no longer feel able to fully realize this film." A new director hasn't been announced yet by Blanchett's Dirty Films production company. "A Manual for Cleaning Women" is an adaptation of the eponymous collection of short stories by American author Lucia Berlin. Almodovar won Oscars for best foreign language film for "All About My Mother" (1999) and best original screenplay for "Talk To Her" (2002). He made his first short in English, "The Human Voice," featuring Tilda Swinton, in 2020.