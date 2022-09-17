NEWPORT 28, TRUMANN 16

NEWPORT -- Passing, running and special teams propelled Newport (2-2) to a nonconference win over Trumann (1-2).

Highlights included a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dayrin Braxton to Isiah Kendall in the second quarter. Braxton ran for a 2-point conversion to give the Greyhounds a 16-8 lead at halftime.

After Trumann cut Newport's lead to 16-14 in the third quarter, Kendall returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to put Newport ahead 22-14.

Christopher Young scored Newport's final touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard run.