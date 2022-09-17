Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Joe O'Dea, Republican Senate nominee in Colorado. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.; University of Chicago professor Robert Pape. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Adams; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press