Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Roland Harrington, 34, of 2316 Lucky Lane No. 3 in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Harrington was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Travis Hawpe, 31, of 2611 S.W. 16th St. No. 21 in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexually grooming a child and sexual indecency with a child. Hawpe was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Brandon Keeland, 41, of 1641 Citation Lane in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a minor. Keeland was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Derrick Moore, 28, of 735 Edmund St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Moore was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gentry

• Leah Queen, 43, of 472322 E. 690 Road in Westville, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Queen was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

• Addison Ramirez, 20, of 11316 Illinois Chapel Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual extortion. Ramirez was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Victor Duarte, 22, of 607 S.W. Birmingham St. in Gravette, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Duarte was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.