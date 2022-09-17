FOOTBALL QB suffered fractured ribs

The Los Angeles Chargers received encouraging news on quarterback Justin Herbert when tests Friday revealed only fractured rib cartilage, according to Coach Brandon Staley. Terming Herbert day to day, Staley noted that the injury is better than if Herbert had suffered fractured ribs. The team will take the weekend to monitor Herbert’s progress. Staley wouldn’t speculate on Herbert’s availability for the Chargers’ next game — Sept. 25 at home against Jacksonville.

TENNIS Top-ranked Alcaraz falls

Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans had flocked see the world’s new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his way after the 19-year-old Spaniard dug deep to claim the first-set tiebreaker. As the pavilion roared for Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime coolly responded by surgically placing shot after shot exactly where he wanted. He dominated on his serve with 16 aces and eventually broke Alcaraz late in the second set and twice in the third.

MOTOR SPORTS Gragson earns top seed

Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race. Gragson won his series-high sixth race of the season driving a Chevrolet for JR Motor-sports. He was aided when teammate Justin Allgaier was flagged for speeding during the final pit stops under caution; Gragson did not pit and restarted the race in the lead. Gragson and his JRM crew climbed the Bristol fence in celebration. The Xfinity Series playoffs begin next week at Texas Motor Speedway and Gragson is the top seed.

GOLF Homa, Willett in front

Max Homa moved into position to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, shooting a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the early 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the PGA Tour’s season opener. Homa, a two-time winner last season and a captain’s pick for next week’s Presidents Cup, had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey — his first of the week — for a two-day total of 12-under 132 at Silverado Resort & Spa. The four-time PGA Tour winner played collegiately at California. Willett, winless in the United States since his triumph at the Masters in 2016, shot a bogey-free 64. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is in a tie for fifth place after a second consecutive round of 68. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 4-under for the tournament and tied for 31st. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 3-under on Friday but is projected to miss the cut. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) missed the cut at 2-over par. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished at 4-over par.

McIlroy leads in Italy

Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are getting quite comfortable on next year’s Ryder Cup course. Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, made a novice’s error after hitting into the thick rough at the Marco Simone club outside Rome and then hitting the wrong ball, earning himself a two-stroke penalty. McIlroy

(66) produced an eagle for the second consecutive day and Fitzpatrick

(69) had five consecutive birdies in the second round Friday as they stood 1-2, respectively, near the midpoint of the Italian Open. The round was suspended because of darkness for the second consecutive day. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain shot a 72 and is at 4-over 146 after two rounds.

Two share LPGA lead

Esther Henseleit feels as though she has been spinning her wheels the last six months on the LPGA Tour. That made Friday at the AmazingCre Portland Classic feel as though she were absolutely soaring. Henseleit rolled in 10 birdie putts on her way to an 8-under 64, giving the 23-year-old German a share of the lead with Lilia Vu going into the weekend. Vu and Henseleit were at 10-under 134. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi shot a 72 for the second day in a row and managed to make the cut by one stroke. Former Razorbacks Alana Urielle (146) and Brooke Matthews (150) missed the cut.

Johnson starts with a 63

Dustin Johnson already is approaching $10 million in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series and he’s playing like that number is going to keep soaring. Johnson ran off nine birdies Friday, none longer than about 12 feet, and posted a 9-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms to build a three-shot lead after the first of three rounds in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Johnson is coming off a playoff win two weeks ago outside Boston, and with his team having won the last two events, his earnings in four starts already is just over $9.9 million.

BASKETBALL Lakers, Schroder reach deal

Point guard Dennis Schroder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media Friday. Schroder confirmed it with an Instagram post. The German guard spent the 2020-21 season with LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Schroder is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 assists per game over nine NBA seasons with five teams, excelling as a sparkplug guard who can score or create.