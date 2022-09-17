100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1922

ROGERS -- The Rogers Democrat, the oldest newspaper in Benton county, with a record of more than 40 years' continuous publication, this week published a 24-page fall trade edition, profusely illustrated. The Democrat several times has been awarded first honors by the Arkansas State Press Association as the best paper from a mechanical standpoint, and at one time won the American Type Founders Company prize for the best all-around weekly in Arkansas.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1972

• The state Board of Higher Education approved Friday a proposal by the University of Arkansas to offer courses in South America. The U of A at Fayetteville was contacted by the State Department concerning a "University School Project" in Bolivia beginning in the fall of 1972. The project consists of establishing an extension center of the U of A in Bolivia to provide graduate education courses to teachers there. The State Department supports schools at Cocha Bamba, Santa Cruz and La Pas for children of Americans employed in diplomatic or other positions in Bolivia and some children of Bolivian citizens.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1997

• Using the prospects of a light-rail passenger service as a carrot, the Central Arkansas Transit Authority will try to get local leaders on board for a push for a sales tax supporting all transit services... Renewed talk of a transit tax comes at a time when Pulaski County voters are weighing a Nov. 4 vote on a permanent quarter-cent sales tax for jail operations. Before the Quorum Court approved that referendum issue Aug. 26, county and city leaders had talked of proposing a tax covering the jail, the transit authority and other regional issues. But county officials decided they had a better chance of getting a permanent revenue source for the jail if they went for a single-issue tax. Tuesday's vote on the tax matter also signified board approval of a Phase 1 feasibility report of a $7.6 million light-rail route for the River Project...The trolley cars studied as part of Phase 1 will be powered by an electric overhead wire propulsion system, the preferred choice of people who attended a public hearing July 10, said Keith Jones, CATA's executive director and general manager.

10 years ago

Sept. 17, 2012

• The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has tripled the computational prowess of its top supercomputer, dubbed Razor, with the help of a $900,000 National Science Foundation grant that rivals the machine's original startup grant. The major upgrade will take Razor from a processing speed of 17.75 teraflops to 55.35 teraflops, the campus announced last week... In 2005, researchers at the Fayetteville campus got their first supercomputer, dubbed Red Diamond. Three years later, a second one, named Star, was added to the fleet... UA's Jeff Pummill added that UA researchers are using them for projects such as improving breast cancer detection methods, sequencing and comparing genomes of different species, and using atoms to manufacture tougher, lighter materials and ultra-high-speed electronic devices.