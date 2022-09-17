Plethora of scorers as Pats top Titans

MARION -- With key contributions from a number of players, Marion never trailed in Friday night's 49-18 victory over Jacksonville at Premier Bank Stadium.

Sophomore tailback Jalen Smith rushed 19 times for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns, while receivers Mitrell Lewis, Matthew Kearney and Christian Young each caught touchdown passes from junior quarterback Ashton Gray.

"I thought we finally figured it out as the game went on," said Marion Coach Lance Clark, whose team has won seven of its past nine games. "We weren't really ready to play early on, and it showed. I'm proud that we kept battling and our effort got much better."

Marion (2-1, 2-0 6A-East) got a turnover on Jacksonville's first possession when linebacker Brian Weatherspoon forced a fumble on the Titans' 1. Smith ran in untouched on first down as Marion took a 7-0 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

The Patriots' defense halted a Titan drive later in the first quarter when senior defensive lineman Garrett Dickerson recovered a fumble at the Marion 48. The Patriots again converted quickly when Gray hooked up with Young for a 46-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 advantage.

Jacksonville (0-3, 0-2) got second-quarter touchdowns from LJ Brown and Jaylen Cole to pull within 14-12.

That margin held until the final play of the first half when Gray connected with Kearney for a 23-yard touchdown that gave Marion a 21-12 halftime lead.

Marion looked to put the game out of reach in the third quarter when Donnie Cheers took a direct snap and ran 1 yard for a touchdown, capping a nine-play, 74-yard drive to give the Patriots a 28-12 advantage with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Jacksonville struck back quickly when Brown ran 58 yards for a score make it 28-18.

Gray (10-of-17 passing for 161 yards and three TDs) connected with Lewis from 16 yards out for a 35-18 Marion lead at the end of the third quarter.

Smith and Jamar Foster added fourth-quarter touchdown runs to cap the scoring.

"Jalen is really getting it and running well right now," Clark said. "He can make guys miss, and he can outrun a lot of guys, too. It's fun to watch him run it."