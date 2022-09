Police are investigating the death of a man who was taken to Baptist Health early Saturday as a homicide.

The man arrived at the hospital around 4 a.m., according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers are working to find the original location of the incident, the tweet states.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Little Rock police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide to contact the department at (501) 371-4829.