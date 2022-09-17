PREP FOOTBALL: Gentry pulls away in second half to rout Pea Ridge

GENTRY -- Senior quarterback Chris Bell had a hand in eight touchdowns as Gentry routed Pea Ridge 59-28 in a nonconference battle of unbeatens Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.

Bell completed 17 of 21 passes for 309 yards, including scoring throws of 51, 35, 10, 19 and 20 yards.

He also scored on runs of 1, 13 and 6 yards.

"We put a lot on him," Pioneers Coach Justin Bigham said. "As a returning starter and a senior, he's really taken under the fact of learning the game and learning how to throw people open and understanding what we're trying to do."

Running back Ty Hays, another senior, gained 257 yards on 23 carries and added a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"I think that it's a team effort," Bigham said. "Those [Bell and Hays] are two great kids and players. But it's not possible without those big dudes up front. And it helps to be able to throw it to Dillon [Jarnagan] and [Addison Taylor] and Braedon Warren on the edge."

Gentry improved to 3-0.

The Blackhawks (2-1) got two touchdown passes from Gavin Dixon, who rushed for 132 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Down 7-0, the Pioneers started to seize control with a 12-play, 69-yard march, capped by Bell's 1-yard run. Lee Vang's PAT tied the score at 7-7 with 4:23 left in the first quarter.

Bell broke the tie by hitting Jarnagan on a 51-yard scoring pass at the 1:38 mark of the first. Vang's kick made it 14-7.

On first down after taking over at the Pea Ridge 35 after a punt, Bell and Jarnagan connected again. It was 21-7 with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Blackhawks pulled within 21-14 on Dixon's 15-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Rains.

But the Pioneers posted the final 13 points of the half on Bell's 13-yard keeper and his 10-yard pass to Warren.

Leading 34-14 at halftime, Gentry continued to roll after intermission and led 53-20 after three quarters.