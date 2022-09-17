PREP FOOTBALL: Harding Academy too much for Booneville





BOONEVILLE -- Different setting. Different classification. Same result.

Harding Academy took advantage of an early turnover and scored on all but two possessions to post a 44-14 win over Booneville at Bearcat Stadium on Friday night.

Harding Academy (3-0) eliminated Booneville (2-1) from of the Class 3A playoffs the past two years in Searcy on the way to three straight state titles, but was elevated to Class 4A due to the Competitive Equity Factor.

When Harding Academy called to possibly play a nonconference game this season, Booneville eagerly accepted the offer with both teams preparing for conference play and even the playoffs.

"It's two good programs that pride themselves in playing in big-time games," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said. "Going on the road, this is a playoff trip for us. We want to put ourselves in position to do that. We were looking for a game, and they were looking for a game. It kind of fell into place."

The win marked the 63rd in the past 64 games against in-state opponents for Harding Academy, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.

The game was the final nonconference tuneup for both teams.

"They're a good football team, and we have great respect for Coach Evans and Harding Academy, but they do give us problems," Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said. "Our kids came out and I feel like they competed for four quarters. We fought. A few big plays here and there, and we couldn't get off the field at the right time."

Run-heavy Booneville, ranked second in Class 3A, took the opening kickoff and churned out a pair of first downs, even completing two passes in its first five plays. Then the Bearcats fumbled, and Harding Academy's Colton Smith recovered at the 35.

"That was huge, especially when you're playing a clock-control team like them," Evans said. "That's a huge deal to get a turnover there especially on the short end of the field, on the road, in an awesome environment. What an unbelievable place to play a high school football game."

Booneville never recovered from the turnover.

"We came out and was moving the ball and had a couple of first downs, then we put the ball on the ground," Crowley said. "We know we can't turn the ball over. We have to take time off the clock and keep them off the field. We can't make mistakes like that."

Six plays later, sophomore quarterback Owen Miller hit Endy McGalliard with a 9-yard touchdown pass. Kyle Ferrie booted the first of his five extra points for a 7-0 lead with 7:30 left in the first quarter.

It marked the first time Booneville had trailed this season and the first points it had allowed in a first half.

Ferrie missed a 45-yard field- goal attempt wide right on the Wildcats' next possession. But they scored on three second-quarter possessions to take a 24-7 lead at the half.

Miller connected with McGalliard with a 38-yard touchdown pass with 10:18 left in the half, but Booneville answered with a 59-yard scoring run by Dax Goff with 9:58 left.

Miller hit Landon Koch for 49 yards and a touchdown three plays later to extend Harding Academy's lead to 21-7.

Ferrie booted a 55-yard field goal with 3:12 left in the half for a 24-7 cushion.

Harding Academy scored on all four second-half possessions.

"They did a great job adjusting," Evans said. "You can tell they scouted us. They did some different things to exploit what we were doing, but great credit to our guys. We were able to make some adjustments, and really made some adjustments at the half. It was a good job on the road. I'm proud of our effort."

Miller scored on a 9-yard run to cap a 12-play drive to open the third quarter, Ferrie booted a 42-yard field goal with 2:35 left in the third quarter, Miller hit Kyler Hoover for a 67-yard touchdown 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, and Ferrie added a 40-yard field goal with 7:25 left.

Booneville scored on a 5-yard scoring run by Trace Hall on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 34-14.

Harding Academy finished with 422 yards of offense with Miller completing 19 of 26 passes for 310 yards, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He also ran for 71 yards on 11 carries.

Hoover had 238 all-purpose yards, catching 9 passes for 150 yards, returning 2 kickoffs for 70 yards and 2 punts 18 yards. He had a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown negated by a penalty.

Goff led Booneville with 13 carries for 125 yards.





Kyler Hoover (right) of Harding Academy attempts to catch a pass as Cody Elliott of Booneville defends Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. More photos at arkansasonline.com/917habhs/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







Members of the Booneville band perform Friday at the start of the fourth quarter of the Bearcats’ 44-14 loss to Harding Academy in Booneville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





