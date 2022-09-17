PREP FOOTBALL: Henry earns first win in 40-14 victory

VAN BUREN -- The first career win for Van Buren first-year Coach Moe Henry couldn't have been any more special Friday night at Blakemore Field.

Henry, the former defensive coordinator, saw the defense play a big role and his son Chi Henry make history in a 40-14 win against Greenbrier in a 6A-West Conference matchup.

"This is so awesome, but I'm so glad for these kids," Moe Henry said. "It didn't even register to me that it was my first win. I was too focused on the game. But we will celebrate this one."

Chi Henry, playing in his first game this season because of injury, closed out Van Buren's big night on offense. He caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins for a 40-0 lead late in the fourth quarter. The scoring catch was the 24th in his career and tied Drew White in all-time touchdown receptions at Van Buren.

"It was so special to tie the record," Chi Henry said. "The biggest thing for me has been the support from past players on the list and guys who I have passed. That speaks so much to Van Buren football as a whole and the community. It's such a good feeling. It's beyond football."

The Van Buren defense was a huge factor in picking up the team's first win of the season, bouncing back from losses to Alma and Fort Smith Southside. The unit had six first-half stops to help build a 27-0 lead at halftime.

The defense made plenty of big plays as well. Thurman Cooley recovered a fumble at Van Buren's 1 to halt one drive and he had an interception on another. Chi Henry, playing both ways, also had an interception. The unit also had two sacks in its big night.

"I'm so excited for the defense," Moe Henry said. "The way they fought made me so proud. They made a lot of plays and were a huge part of this win."

It didn't take long for Van Buren (1-2, 1-0) to build its big lead. The Pointers took the opening possession of the game and needed just three plays to take a 6-0 advantage. Wide receiver Peyton Pschier caught a short pass from Elijah Johnson, delivered a hit on a defender and then went 69 yards for a touchdown.

Pschier, who is a catcher on the baseball team, also caught a 30-yard pass later in the game on fourth down that allowed an eventual touchdown drive to continue.

"He is so fast and is a heck of an athlete," Moe Henry said. "He is pound-for-pound probably the strongest kid on our roster. He is the highest squatter on the team. I know he can do those things. He used all that weight and ran for that touchdown. He is a playmaker."

Jacob Gavelis capped the first-half scoring with a 5-yard rushing score with 38 seconds left to take a 27-0 lead into halftime.

The pace didn't slow in the second half for the Pointers on offense. The defense got a three-and-out stop to open the third quarter. The offense then used a 12-play drive for a 33-0 edge. Trenton Cooley caught a 31-yard pass from Perkins, and Van Buren didn't look back after that.

Van Buren welcomed back several starters from injury this week, including Chi Henry and Perkins. Chi Henry finished with 6 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown to go with his interception. Perkins was 14-of-17 passing for 196 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran for another score.

The Pointers were led on the ground with Hudson Cheatham gaining 65 yards on 14 carries. Pschier finished with 2 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. Cooley caught 6 passes for 83 yards and a score.

Greenbrier (2-2, 1-1) was able to avoid the shutout in the final quarter with a pair of touchdowns. Carter McElhaney, who had 60 yards of offense, took a kickoff back for a score, and Matthew Garrett rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.