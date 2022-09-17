PREP FOOTBALL: Perrin, Nashville down Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Every time Charleston would mount a challenge, Nashville would answer. That is because the Tigers had no answers trying to stop Scrappers quarterback Sloan Perrin.

The senior ran and passed for three touchdowns in leading Nashville to a 27-19 win over Charleston on Friday night at Alumni Field.

"Give Charleston credit because they just kept battling," Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich said. "They have a great program here. I was proud of the way we battled also. I thought we were resilient tonight. There were times we could have folded, but we didn't.

Sophomore defensive back Skylar Gibson had two interceptions, the last one with 1:29 left, to help the Scrappers (3-1) hold off the Tigers (2-1).

"He is a sophomore starting for us in the secondary and he is a good player for us," Volarvich said. "We had several players that I thought played well tonight. I was proud of our guys for holding a good offensive team like Charleston to just 19 points."

Perrin finished the game with 138 yards rushing on 25 carries with 2 touchdowns while passing for 136 along and another score.

Building a 21-12 halftime lead, Nashville looked to put the game away at the start of the second half, marching from its 20 to the Charleston 40, burning nearly seven minutes of time. But five penalties in the drive, including 25 yards worth on three consecutive plays, killed the drive in Nashville territory, forcing a punt.

The Scrappers committed 13 penalties for 103 yards, 10 of those penalties in the second half.

"Tonight, [the penalties] were just uncharacteristic for us to have that many mistakes on offense. It was all self-inflicted wounds -- false starts and personal fouls," Volarvich said. "We had more penalties tonight that the previous three games combined. That is not the type of ball we played. We did not play well in the second half and we have to get a lot better. It will not be pretty to want the game film."

That opened the door for the Tigers to get back in the game as Brandon Scott hit Reese Merechka on a 49-yard wheel route on fourth down for a touchdown with 7:21 left in the game. Suddenly, Charleston was within 21-19.

But Nashville did not flinch after the score, marching 80 yards in nine plays to regain control of the game. Perrin scored from a yard out, but did not make the 2-point conversion run, leaving Charleston still within a score at 27-19.

The Tigers got to midfield, but on fourth-and-9, Gibson picked off a Scott pass and returned it to midfield, allowing the Scrappers to run out the clock.

In the first half, Perrin rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown to go with 8-of-11 passing for 86 yards and another score.

Nashville had 16 first downs, three of which came via Tiger penalties, while gaining 241 total yards. Charleston had 123 total yards and six first downs.

Brandon Scott passed for 101 yards on 7-of-13 passing.

Scott also threw a touchdown pass in the first half, a 64-yard toss to Bryton Ketter, who was open in the seam and outran two Nashville defender for the score with 7:32 left in the first quarter. A bad snap on the point-after try left Charleston with a 6-0 edge.

But Nashville would take control of the game in the second quarter with a pair of scores.

Perrin hit Alex Mendiola with 7:13 left in the first half for a 20-yard touchdown, and added a 1-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion with 33 second left in the second quarter for the 21-12 halftime advantage.