PREP FOOTBALL: Saints hold off Lincoln Christian in wild back-and-forth game 42-35





SPRINGDALE -- Dax Widger saw the ball pop loose and roll on the turf out of a scrum of players near midfield.

The Shiloh Christian junior slid over the ball and cradled it to his chest, securing the Saints' 42-35 win Friday night against Tulsa Lincoln Christian at Champions Stadium.

"I was coming up to make a play and I saw the ball come out and I just dove on it," said Widger, a champion wrestler.

The late fumble recovery, forced by Cole Glenn, finally ended a back-and-forth game that gave the Saints (2-1) a two-game win streak heading into next week's 5A-West Conference opener against Dardanelle.

Shiloh Christian held a three-score advantage with 3:59 left in the third quarter at 42-21, but the Bulldogs (3-1) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and were driving again late before the fumble with under two minutes left.

"Just a great game between two good teams," Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said. "I said coming into this week that there were a lot of similarities, and we certainly were able to see that in all three phases.

"They are going to play hard. They have been in the finals the last three years, and we've been in the finals the last three years. Just two teams who know and understand how to win football games just going at it. I think everybody got their money's worth."

The first quarter set the tone for the game and it never let up the rest of the way. Shiloh Christian had scoring drives of 80 and 65 yards to score 14 points, and Lincoln Christian needed just two offensive plays to match that point total as the first quarter ended in a 14-14 tie.

Shiloh Christian junior back Bo Williams scored both Saints touchdowns on short runs and had 96 yards and 3 scores on 20 carries.

Lincoln Christian running back John Washington was a huge contributor for the Bulldogs with 200 yards on 25 carries, and added a 15-yard scoring pass on the first offensive play for the Bulldogs and later added a 75-yard scoring burst.

The Saints were finally able to get a little separation in the second quarter, driving 80 yards on eight plays with quarterback Eli Wisdom hitting Carter Holman on a 26-yard scoring pass one play after finding Bodie Neal for 29 yards. Wisdom and Neal would later hook up on a 15-yard pass that gave the Saints the three-score margin in the third quarter.

Lincoln Christian quarterback Luke Milligan found success in the air, completing 14 of 22 passes for 260 yards, but threw two interceptions that the Saints capitalized on.

Shiloh Christian led 28-21 at halftime and extended the lead to 35-21 early in the fourth quarter when Seth Lowe intercepted a Milligan pass at the Bulldogs' 33. Williams scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run after he ripped off a 20-yard burst one play earlier.

Wisdom, a three-year starter for the Saints, had a huge offensive performance both running and passing. Wisdom ripped off an 80-yard touchdown on a fourth down play, and finished with 161 yards rushing to go along with 19-of-30 passing for 246 yards and 2 scores.

"Props to Eli. He's doing a great job," said Neal, who caught 7 passes for 93 yards and also intercepted a pass for Shiloh Christian. "The O-line played great. Our offense just really came together tonight. Just a big win for us."



