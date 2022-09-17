PRESCOTT 63, HOPE 20

PRESCOTT - With the momentum of a devastating first-quarter performance, Prescott (3-0) dismantled Hope (0-3).

Prescott outscored Hope 36-7 in the first quarter en route to a 49-14 halftime lead.

Prescott's first-quarter output included a 13-yard touchdown run by Bramen Bradley, a 45-yard touchdown pass from Carston Pool to Dwayne White, a 1-yard touchdown run by Poole, and a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jarmarion Burton.

Hope's Kaleo White scored on an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Ravion Dickens padded Prescott's lead with touchdown runs of 1 yard and 52 yards.

Hope's lone score in the second quarter came on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Patterson to Kaleo Anderson.

Poole had Prescott's only scoring play in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run.

Hope scored its only touchdown in the second half on a 5-yard pass from Patterson to Tamorrian Lindsey.