Pujols connects for No. 698; Cards rally, nip Reds

ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night.

Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run this season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.

With 2,203 RBI, the 42-year-old Pujols moved within 11 of Ruth for second, behind Aaron's 2,297.

Ryan Helsley struck out Kyle Farmer, Jake Fraley and Donovan Solano on nine pitches for his 18th save in 22 chances, the third immaculate inning in Cardinals history after Bob Gibson in 1969 and Jason Isringhausen in 2002.

Pujols is hitting .324 9 (45 for 139) with 15 home runs and 35 RBI in 47 games since July 10. Five of his last six home runs have come in the sixth inning or later, and his last five home runs have tied the game or put St. Louis ahead.

Pujols hit a drive to T.J. Friedl at the left-field wall in the seventh. He is in his 22nd major league season and intends to retire at the end of the season.

BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in a six-run eighth inning and Atlanta rallied for the win over Philadelphia. The opposite-field shot off Seranthony Dominguez (6-5) erased a 2-1 deficit and touched off a wild celebration at sold-out Truist Park.

CUBS 2, ROCKIES 1 Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning during a victory over Colorado.

METS 4, PIRATES 3 Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and New York beat Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 4 Joey Meneses hit an inside-the-park home run, Ildemaro Vargas had a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and Washington rallied to beat Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 0 Yordan Alvarez homered in his first three at-bats, Justin Verlander (17-3) threw five hitless innings in his return from the injured list and Houston clinched a postseason berth with a win over Oakland. The Astros (95-50) won their sixth consecutive game to join the Los Angeles Dodgers as the first two teams to secure playoff spots, reaching their sixth consecutive postseason.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 3 Matt Chapman hit two home runs, George Springer added a three-run shot and Toronto maintained its position in the AL wild-card race. Chapman went 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs to help the Blue Jays (82-63) win for the fifth time in six meetings with the Orioles.

GUARDIANS 4, TWINS 3 Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and AL-Central leading Cleveland rallied past Minnesota in the opener of a crucial five-game series. For University of Arkansas pitcher Trevor Stephan (6-4) struck out two in the eighth while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.

RANGERS 4, RAYS 3 Nathaniel Lowe hit his 25th home run in a four-run inning and Texas beat Tampa Bay. Lowe's two-run home run was the fourth of five consecutive hits in the third inning off Corey Kluber.

RED SOX 2, ROYALS 1 J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the eighth inning and Boston rallied late to beat Kansas City. Martinez's single to left was just the third hit for Boston, which had just tied it up when reliever Scott Barlow (4-2) walked Jason Verdugo with the bases loaded after Dylan Coleman issued two walks to start the inning.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 (10) Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving Detroit the win. Tigers reliever Alex Lange (5-4) struck out the side in the top of the 10th to get the win.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 7, YANKEES 6 Garrett Mitchell singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Milwaukee over New York.





