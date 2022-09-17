ROUGHRIDERS 11, NATURALS 6

The Frisco RoughRiders got after the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ bullpen and put together a pair of five-run innings to secure a victory Friday in front of an announced crowd of 5,385 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Starting pitcher Alec Marsh (1-15) stumbled out the gate for the Naturals, allowing six runs in the first two innings to receive the loss. Marsh allowed 7 hits over 4 innings, including 2 home runs in the second inning, and finished with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Charlier Neuweiler come on to relieve Marsh in the sixth inning, but was also unable to slow down the RoughRiders’ bats. Neuweiler allowed 5 runs on 4 hits over 2 innings and finished with 2 strikeouts.

Offensively for the Naturals, left fielder John Rave recorded his 14th home run of the season — a two-run shot in the fifth inning — and finished 3 for 5.