8-MAN

SPRING HILL 39, AUGUSTA 6

HOPE -- T.J. Tipton ran 16 times for 134 yards and 4 touchdowns to power Spring Hill (4-0) to an easy home win.

Levin McGuire threw for 56 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cade Watson, while rushing for a score as well for the Bears, who held an opponent to six points for the second week in a row.