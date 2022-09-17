BASEBALL

SEC recalls 2023 schedule

The SEC on Friday announced it is recalling the 2023 baseball schedule it released two days earlier.

In a news release, the league said it scheduled two games for the 2023 season that were not meant to be played until 2024. As a result, the SEC said it will release a new schedule in the near future.

On the 2023 Arkansas schedule that was announced earlier this week, Tennessee was not listed as an opponent, which was inconsistent with the league's scheduling rotation. The Volunteers were expected to play in Fayetteville in 2023.

Missouri, which hosted Arkansas last season, was not expected to return to the Razorbacks' schedule until 2024, but a series between Arkansas and Mizzou was announced for April 6-8, 2023.

The league did not say which games were listed in error and did not give an exact timeline on when a revised schedule would be announced.

-- Matt Jones

VOLLEYBALL

Razorbacks secure eighth straight victory

The University of Arkansas picked up its eighth straight victory Friday after defeating North Carolina State in four sets to close out the Arkansas Classic at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Senior Jillian Gillen registered a game-high 18 kills for the Razorbacks (7-1), while senior Maggie Cartwright added 16 kills on a .351 hitting percentage. Sophomore Hannah Hogue shined for Arkansas, posting a double-double with a game-high 33 assists and 18 digs.

Arkansas held NC State to a .143 hitting percentage and finished with 13 blocks. Seniors Tatum Shipes and Abigail Archibong both posted six blocks in the victory.

UALR's Burrow helps Trojans past UAPB

Senior Daria Burrows recorded a career-high 15 kills and hit a personal-best .464 help UALR to a four-set victory over Arkansas-Pluff in the Bluff City Showdown on Friday in Memphis.

A senior transfer from Radford, it marked the first time Burrows recorded double-digit kills in her career and she was one of three Trojans (3-8) to reach double figures in the match. Sophomore Jeila Fullerton notched a season-high 12 kills, while freshman Daedrianna Cail picked up a career-high 10 kills and 2 service aces.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-10) was limited to a .033 hitting percentage as a team as Little Rock recorded a season-high 75 digs and had a 7-6 advantage in total blocks in the match.

The Golden Lions were led by sophomore Laila Fortson and junior Fernanda Spengler's 9 kills, while senior Breana August finished with 19 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services