Super Quiz: The Longest What?

1. The Nile.

2. King cobra.

3. Canada-United States border.

4. The Andes.

5. June 21.

6. The reticulated python.

7. The USS Enterprise.

8. "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb."

9. The bowhead whale.

ANSWERS:

1. The longest river

2. The longest venomous snake

3. The longest undefended border between two countries

4. The longest mountain chain

5. The longest day (in the Northern Hemisphere)

6. The longest snake

7. The longest naval ship (aircraft carrier)

8. The longest title nominated for the Best Picture Oscar

9. The longest-living mammal