Taser manufacturer signs on as presenting sponsor of Little Rock’s first-ever ‘LITFest’

A manufacturer of Tasers and body cameras will serve as the "presenting sponsor" of LITFest, a first-ever festival the city of Little Rock plans to throw in October, according to a news release the city issued on Friday.

The company, Axon Enterprise, Inc., is an Arizona-based manufacturer of the Taser -- the company's signature electroshock weapon often used by police departments -- as well as body-worn and vehicle-mounted cameras and software.

"Axon, a leading software and technology company for public safety, is the festival's presenting sponsor," the news release said.

With the festival less than a month away, the news release also contained some details about what residents can expect from LITFest, though it did not include a comprehensive calendar of events or lineup of musical acts.

A LITFest partnership with local venue The Hall will feature two bands, Lucero and BoomBox, the news release said. According to The Hall's website, Lucero will perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 and BoomBox at 9 p.m. the following night.

A singer, Keia Johnson, will perform at the club Trois on Oct. 6 as part of the festival, according to the news release.

Events on Oct. 7 will include an "Equity in Economics Summit" at the Robinson Center and a block party in the River Market District with live music, the news release said: "A diverse group of bands and artists, selected from more than 100 who applied to participate in this year's festival, represent some of Arkansas's best talent."

On Oct. 8, officials will hold a "Family TECH Fest" and a food truck festival in the area of 9th Street and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the news release said.

The same day, a "TECH Summit" will take place at The Hall featuring "topics such as innovative municipal government, public safety technology, and the business of sports, while an outdoor stage on Ninth Street will offer a variety of performances and entertainment all day."

Residents will have to pay to attend the musical performances at The Hall but other LITFest events will be free, according to the city.

More information will be announced next week, the news release said.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has promoted LITFest in his two most recent State of the City speeches as an arts, food and business showcase with similarities to Riverfest, the long-running festival in Little Rock that was discontinued several years ago.

"LITFest is an exciting, new way to celebrate Little Rock," Scott said in a statement included with the news release Friday. "We are thankful for our sponsors and excited about our participants, and we look forward to a festival that features the diversity of our city and unites the community through multiple programs at multiple venues."

The city's efforts to produce LITFest are being conducted in partnership with Think Rubix, a politically connected public-affairs firm that was awarded a $45,000 city contract for LITFest earlier this year.

Think Rubix hired Scott's former chief of staff, Charles Blake, following his resignation from city government in late January.

Additionally, the firm's managing principal is Tristan Wilkerson, who contributed at least $4,000 to Scott's first campaign for mayor in 2018, according to campaign-finance records.

During that election cycle, Scott's campaign reported paying Think Rubix at least $1,500 in consultant fees, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in July.

When asked how much Axon contributed to the city or Think Rubix in order to become LITFest's presenting sponsor, mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler wrote in an email that he did not have the information and deferred to Think Rubix.

Angela Rachels, an official with the firm Ghidotti Communications who has handled public relations on behalf of Think Rubix, did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday.