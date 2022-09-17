Dead at 24 in Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan clash

MOSCOW — Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan traded blame for fighting on the border Friday that killed at least 24 people, wounded dozens and prompted a mass evacuation.

Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry reported late Friday that 24 bodies were delivered to hospitals in the Batken region and at least 87 people were wounded. The country’s Emergencies Ministry said 136,000 people were evacuated from the area.

Clashes on the border grew into large-scale fighting Friday. As part of the shelling, Tajik forces struck Batken with rockets.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shelling .

According to a statement, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rakhmon, agreed to task the relevant authorities with pulling back troops and stopping the fighting.

Hungarian leader blasts EU declaration

BELGRADE, Serbia — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban lashed out Friday over a European Parliament declaration that stated Hungary no longer could be considered a full democracy.

In the declaration that passed 433-123 with 28 abstentions Thursday, European Union lawmakers said Hungary had become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” under Orban’s nationalist government.

Members of the EU legislature specifically raised concerns about Hungary’s constitutional and electoral systems, possible corruption and media, academic and religious freedoms.

“At first, we thought it was significant. But now we see it as a joke,” Orban said in Belgrade.

The European Commission is expected to announce Sunday that it is prepared to suspend payments of some EU money to Hungary over its alleged violations.

Arab disunity arises ahead of Israel vote

The Arab nationalist Balad party will run separately from the other two parties in the Joint List — a bloc of Arab parties — in the November vote as the group split ahead of Israel’s elections.

If it does not meet the minimum threshold, Balad would not enter the next parliament and its votes would essentially be wasted.

The disunity could dampen overall turnout among Israel’s Arab minority, which accounts for 20% of the population. It would further aid former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who aims to form a coalition that includes Jewish ultra-nationalists.

Arab parties have helped block Netanyahu from returning to power in recent elections.

Sami Shahadeh, head of Balad, said it was the other two Arab parties, Hadash and Ta’al, who abandoned him just hours before the deadline Thursday for submitting electoral lists.

He accused them of jettisoning his party to ally with a centrist bloc led by caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Ahmad Tibi, leader of Ta’al, said they wanted to run as a Joint List again. Asked whether the smaller Joint List would support Lapid as prime minister, Tibi said “the issue of recommendations is for later.” Israeli elections are contests among multiple political parties. Would-be prime ministers must assemble coalitions with at least 61 seats in the Knesset.

U.N. food chief warns of global shortage

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing “a global emergency of unprecedented magnitude,” with up to 345 million people marching toward starvation — and 70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine.

David Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, told the U.N. Security Council that the 345 million people facing acute food insecurity in the 82 countries where the agency operates is 2½ times the number of acutely food insecure people before the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Beasley said, soaring food, fuel and fertilizer costs have driven 70 million people closer to starvation.

Despite the agreement in July allowing Ukrainian grain to be shipped from three Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia and continuing efforts to get Russian fertilizer back to global markets, “there is a real and dangerous risk of multiple famines this year,” he said.

The Security Council was focusing on conflict-induced food insecurity and the risk of famine in Ethiopia, northeastern Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. But Beasley and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths also warned about the food crisis in Somalia and Griffiths also put Afghanistan high on the list.

Griffiths said the widespread and increasing food insecurity is a result of the direct and indirect impact of conflict.