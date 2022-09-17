Tigers, Wonder Boys share their pain

It's been a tough few weeks for the Ouachita Baptist football program, which has spent the past 13 days trying to get through the sudden death of senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough.

But if there's a team out there that can relate to everything the Tigers have endured since the morning of Sept. 4, it's the one they'll face today in Russellville.

Arkansas Tech experienced a comparable situation in March when offensive lineman Jesse Boshears died after a lengthy bout with covid-19. Although the circumstances may be a bit different surrounding the two players, the gut-wrenching feelings and after effects caused by both deaths are about as similar as it gets.

Hearts will be heavy on both sidelines at 6 p.m. when OBU (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) and Arkansas Tech (1-1, 1-1) square off at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field, but that heaviness will be fresh for the Tigers.

OBU played with a No. 96 decal on its helmets last week in memory of Yarbrough, who died on Sept. 4, and commenced to shut out Southern Nazarene 45-0 in Arkadelphia. For that game, Tigers Coach Todd Knight admitted that his group had to channel their grief and shift their focus to the Crimson Storm, who were coming off a loss to the University of Arkansas at Monticello the previous week.

On Friday, funeral services were held for Yarbrough, 21, in Garland, Texas, and the Tigers will again have to turn their attention and thought processes toward another team, albeit one that knows how difficult that transfer can be.

Boshears, who transferred to Arkansas Tech from the University of Central Arkansas, was diagnosed with covid-19 in June 2021 just before he was to start practices with the Wonder Boys. Shortly after the diagnosis, the Perryville native was admitted to the hospital, where he spent the next eight months before dying March 3.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their football program because I know it's a tough situation for their players and staff," Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said of the Tigers. "It's a tough deal because we had to go through it in the spring with one of our own in Jesse. So we've been through it as well. It's a tough time.

"But I know Coach Knight does a phenomenal job as not just a football coach, but as a leader of men. He'll have his guys ready to go, but I know it's been a tough situation for everyone in that program."

The Tigers are averaging an NCAA Division II-leading 354.5 yards rushing per game behind their two-pronged attack in T.J. Cole and Kendel Givens. Cole, an all-American, is tied for third in the country in rushing with 352 yards while Givens is 16th with 236. The duo has combined for seven touchdowns as well.

"The one thing that they do really, really well is that they can run the football," Shipp said. "They have two of the best running backs in our conference, probably two of the best in Division II in T.J. and Kendel. And they do a really good job of using those two guys in different scenarios, just a phenomenal job in figuring out how to run the ball in different ways.

"Now are we going to completely stop them from running the football? No, no one is doing that. But can we limit them on certain things? I hope so because that's our way of having a chance to be in the game."

Arkansas Tech gave itself a shot to win its season opener against Southeastern Oklahoma State before falling in two overtimes. But the Wonder Boys were in control most of the way against East Central (Okla.) last week when they rolled to a 35-13 victory.

Taye Gatewood accounted for nearly 200 yards of offense and four touchdowns for the Wonder Boys, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series.

"That coaching staff does a great job. They always do," Knight said of Arkansas Tech. "Kyle's done a great job with the team. Offensively, they do a great job with their play-calling. Defensively, they're much, much improved, and they make you work at on special teams. They're really just a very good all-around team."

While they ended one streak with their win over East Central, the Wonder Boys will be looking to put a stop to another against the Tigers. OBU has won the past four with its old rivals, but Knight said he isn't expecting any gimmes.

"Any time you play on the road in this league, especially when you play a good program with great history like Arkansas Tech, it's going to be tough," he said. "You've got to try to eliminate mistakes, you've got to take care of your business. If you go on the road and make a lot of mistakes, it's not going to be a good result."