Tools & Toys: Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter and CMK Vintage Inspired Cocktail Shaker & Jigger

Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter

What’s to love: Weighted blankets are designed to produce a calming effect on the user. Eli & Elm says that their comforter is just a bit lighter than the average weighted blanket. The calming effect is still there, but it is easier to move around.

What does it do: The comforters are available in three sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/cal king. The comforter is filled with micro glass beads and polyester fill. The outside is quilted 100% cotton sateen. The white comforter can be used as is; loops at the corners are provided if a duvet cover is preferred. The comforters can be dry cleaned or washed in cold water in a commercial size washing machine. Prices start at $224. Visit eliandelm.com for more information.

CMK Vintage Inspired Cocktail Shaker & Jigger

What’s to love: These copper cocktail making accessories are made of heavy gauge copper with a dash of Art Deco style.

What do they do: The footed 8-inch shaker features a traditional engine turn pattern on the cap and body. It holds two cups. The copper jigger, decorated with the same pattern, has a brass accent between the two cups. The larger side holds 2 ounces, the smaller holds 1 ounce. The set sells for $175. To learn more, visit coppermillkitchen.com.