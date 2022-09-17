Torture signs found in site’s 440 graves, Ukrainians say





IZIUM, Ukraine -- Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.

The site near the northeastern city of Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest discovered in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke in a video he rushed out just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery. He said more than 440 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims was not yet known.

Digging in the rain, workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a misty pine forest near Izium. Protected by head-to-toe suits and rubber gloves, they gently felt through the decomposing remains of the victims' clothing, seemingly looking for identifying items.

Before digging, investigators with metal detectors scanned the site for explosives, and soldiers strung red and white plastic tape between the trees.

Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found near Izium's Pishchanske cemetery after being tortured, shot or killed by artillery shelling. He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms.

In another sign of possible torture, one man was found with his hands tied, according to Serhiy Bohdan, the head of Kharikiv police investigations, and Ukraine's commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

Ukrainian authorities warned that their investigation was just beginning, and the scale of the killings could rise dramatically.

"The harsh reality indicates that the number of dead in Izium may be many times higher than the Bucha tragedy," Oleg Kotenko, an official with the Ukrainian ministry tasked with reintegrating occupied territories, said on Telegram.

Bucha is a Kyiv suburb where authorities have said 458 bodies were found after a 33-day Russian occupation. Authorities say they have uncovered the bodies of more than 1,300 people elsewhere, many in mass graves in the Kyiv-area forest.

Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Ukrainian forces gained access to the site near Izium after recapturing the city and much of the wider Kharkiv region in a lighting advance that suddenly shifted the momentum in the nearly seven-month war. Ukrainian officials also found evidence of torture elsewhere in the region.

The U.N. human rights office said it would investigate, and the human rights group Amnesty International said the discovery of the mass burial site confirmed "our darkest fears."

"For every unlawful killing or other war crime, there must be justice and reparation for victims and their families and a fair trial and accountability for suspected perpetrators," said Marie Struthers, the group's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Most of the people buried at the site were believed to be civilians, but a marker on one mass grave said it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian officials distanced themselves from responsibility for the site.

The Kharkiv region's Russian-installed governor, Vitaly Ganchev, told Russia's state-run Tass news agency that Ukrainian, not Russian, forces were responsible for civilian casualties in Izium. Tass also quoted a member of Russia's parliament, Alexander Malkevich, claiming that Ukrainian troops had abandoned their dead, so Russian forces buried them.

Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building, some of whom he pulled out of rubble "with my own hands."

Izium was a key supply hub for Russian forces until they withdrew in recent days. Izium city council member Maksym Strelnikov told reporters that hundreds of people had died during the fighting and after Russia seized the town in March. Many couldn't be properly buried, he said.

His claims could not be immediately verified, but similar scenes have played out in other cities Russian forces captured, including Mariupol.

MORE EXPLOSIONS

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the war continued to claim lives and wreak destruction.

Ukraine's presidential office said Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded 18 in a 24-hour span. Missile strikes were also reported, with Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih among the targets for a third consecutive day Friday. Air raid sirens howled in the capital, Kyiv.

More killings targeting pro-Russian separatist officials were reported in areas under their control. Separatist authorities said a blast killed the prosecutor-general and his deputy of the self-proclaimed republic in the Luhansk region.

Moscow-backed authorities said two Russian-installed officials were also killed in Berdyansk, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region occupied earlier in the war. And local authorities reported three people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on an administrative building in Russian-occupied Kherson.

Ukraine's national police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said "torture chambers" have been found in the Kharkiv region's recaptured towns and villages. The claim could not be independently verified.

Seven Sri Lankan students who fell into Russian hands in Kupiansk, also in the Kharkiv region, have also said they were held and mistreated, he said.

"They are scared, they were abused," Klymenko said. They include "a woman who can barely speak" and two people with torn toenails.

Meanwhile, in his first public comments on Ukraine's recent battlefield gains, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the war and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

"If the situation develops this way, our response will be more serious," Putin told reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan.

Russia has reported numerous explosions and fires at civilian infrastructure sites near Ukraine, as well munitions depots and other facilities. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks and refrained from commenting on others.

The "liberation" of Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia's main military goal, Putin said.

"We aren't in a rush," he said, adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

Some hard-line Russian politicians and military bloggers have lamented manpower shortages and urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine's example and order broad mobilization to beef up the ranks.

ADDITIONAL AID

To bolster the Ukrainian offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid.

The White House said it was the 21st time that the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine.

The package will include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that have helped Ukrainian forces beat back the Russian forces in portions of the east and south.

"With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The most recent funding, announced last week, included $2.2 billion in long-term military financing announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced during a visit to Ukraine and a $675 million weapons package announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Europe.

The $2.2 billion that Blinken announced in Kyiv is for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, that are potentially at risk of future Russian aggression, the U.S. said.

The latest package of weapons systems brings the total amount of U.S. aid to Ukraine to nearly $15.9 billion since President Joe Biden took office.

U.S. officials watching the counteroffensive have been careful not to declare a premature victory, noting that Russia still has substantial troops and resources. But U.S. leaders also have made clear that the precision weapons and rocket systems provided by the U.S. and allies -- including the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System and High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile -- have been key to the dramatic shift in momentum.

UPCOMING ADDRESS

The U.N. General Assembly voted Friday to allow Ukraine's president to deliver a prerecorded address to next week's gathering of world leaders because of his need to deal with Russia's invasion, making an exception to its requirement that all leaders speak in person.

The 193-member world body approved Zelenskky's virtual address by a vote of 101-7 with 19 abstentions including China. The seven countries voting "no" were Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia and Syria.

The assembly first voted on an amendment put forward by Belarus, a close ally of Russia, that would have allowed any leader facing exceptional difficulties and unable to attend to deliver a pre-recorded address. It was defeated by a vote of 23-67 with 27 abstentions.

British Counsellor Philip Reed told the assembly before the votes that the reason it is necessary "is because Russia has invaded its neighbor and for that reason Ukraine's president cannot travel to New York for the General Debate," the official name of the high-level meeting.

Nicaragua's representative, whom its mission refused to identify, said the proposed decision "reflects a clear trend toward exceptionalisms" and violates the U.N. Charter's principle "of sovereign equality of all members." He urged members to oppose the proposal and avoid "double standards" and "selfish interests."

The document that was approved expresses concern that leaders of "peace-loving" U.N. sovereign nations can't participate in person "for reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to their countries, or the need to discharge their national defense and security duties and functions."

The document, which was proposed by Ukraine and had more than 50 co-sponsors, permits Zelenskyy to submit a prerecorded statement to be played in the General Assembly hall. It stresses that this will not set a precedent for future high-level assembly meetings.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya expressed satisfaction that the assembly will have a chance to hear directly from Zelenskyy "about how he sees the end of this war and how he evaluates the impact of this war on global affairs and on the United Nations in particular."

He expressed gratitude in an interview with The Associated Press that 101 U.N. member nations gave such strong support to hearing from Zelenskyy, saying it was "pathetic" that Russia mustered only six other countries to oppose his speech.

Kyslytsya said Zelenskyy was scheduled to address the assembly Wednesday afternoon and there is no reason that would be changed.

Information for this article was contributed by Vasilisa Stepanenko, Hanna Arhirova, Jon Gambrell, Jamey Keaten, Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Lee, Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the entrance to a cemetery, center, and forest in Izium, Ukraine, on Aug. 29, 2022. Investigators searching through a mass burial site at the cemetery have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP)



A view shows unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damaged buildings during fighting in Izium, Ukraine, on March 24, 2022. Investigators searching through a mass burial site at a cemetery in the city have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a damaged hospital other damaged buildings during fighting in Izium, Ukraine, on March 24, 2022. Investigators searching through a mass burial site at a cemetery in the city have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP)



Emergency workers move the body of a civilian during the exhumation, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Experts search the body of a Ukrainian soldier during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Emergency workers move the body of a Ukrainian soldier during the exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Emergency workers examine a body during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Expert smokes under the rain during the exhumation of bodies in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)







A Ukrainian investigator pauses Friday during work at a mass grave site in a pine forest near Izium in northeastern Ukraine. Officials invited journalists to witness exhumations at the site. “The whole world should see this place,” said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s commissioner for human rights. (The New York Times/Nicole Tung)





