Trojans QB tosses 8 TDs as Hot Springs rips Southwest

HOT SPRINGS -- Matthew Contreras threw eight touchdown passes in Hot Springs' 61-30 victory Friday over Little Rock Southwest at Tommy J. Holt Field at Joe C. Reese Stadium.

The junior's 62-yard touchdown to Derrick Hicks with 10:05 to play was his final scoring strike of the night, putting the running clock into effect. His eight scores averaged 36 yards in length and he completed 15-of-25 attempts for 401 yards. He connected on his first six attempts of the second half, including touchdowns of 11, 32 and 30 yards to 6-5 Octavious Rhodes.

Rhodes led all receivers with 7 catches for 194 yards and 5 touchdowns. Hicks finished with four catches for 116 yards and two scores as Contreras and his receiving corps took apart the Gryphons' man-to-man coverage. The Trojans' first four scoring drives took a combined one minute and 23 seconds, with Contreras hitting Rhodes for scores of 22 and 31 yards at the 11:39 and 9:08 marks of the first quarter.

He finished the first quarter scoring with a 42-yard touchdown pass to TJ Brogdon with 2:17 left before adding a 55-yard touchdown to Rhodes at the 8:01 mark of the second quarter. Contreras would've had nine touchdowns had Hot Springs (2-1) not dropped a 58-yard pass in the Gryphon end zone at the end of the first half.

Jabron Lewis' 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries led the Gryphons (1-2). His 68-yard scoring run with 10:13 to play in the third quarter cut Hot Springs' lead to 35-14. A 9-yard touchdown pass from Mokai Mohammed to Luther Tucker came at the 4:09 mark of the third quarter.