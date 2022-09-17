Wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours





LONDON -- A surging tide of people -- ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham -- have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.

By late afternoon, a live tracker said the line to get into historic Westminster Hall had reopened, but the British government warned that it would take more than 24 hours of waiting to cover the 5 miles from the start of the line in Southwark Park to the coffin at Parliament. The government also warned that "overnight temperatures will be cold."

The mourners kept silently streaming into Westminster Hall.

Beckham believed he waited more than 10 hours before he bowed briefly to the coffin before moving out of Westminster Hall.

"We have been lucky as a nation to have had someone who has led us the way her majesty has led us," Beckham said. "I think that's the one thing that we all felt safe and we will continue that with the royal family. But I think her majesty was someone special and will be missed, not just by everyone in our country but everyone around the world."

Meanwhile, a delegation of Chinese officials reportedly was barred from visiting the historic hall in the Houses of Parliament where the late queen's coffin is lying, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry.

The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China's treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-west Xinjiang region.

The offices of Prime Minister Liz Truss and of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declined to comment Friday on a report by Politico stating the Chinese delegation would not be allowed into Westminster Hall.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the Politico report but as host of the queen's funeral, the U.K. government should "follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests."

A Chinese delegation is expected to attend the queen's Monday funeral, which is in Westminster Abbey. Organizers of the funeral have not published a guest list.

After a day out of the public eye, King Charles III flew Friday to Wales on the final leg of his tour of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

Charles visited Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for a prayer service in honor of his late mother. After it, he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greeted crowds of wellwishers. A small group protested his visit.

The king later traveled to the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, to receive condolences from legislators. He told them Wales "could not have been closer to my mother's heart."

Charles returned to London to stand vigil at his mother's coffin in the evening with his three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

All of Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren are expected today to stand vigil beside her coffin.

Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will attend along with Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward -- Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

William, who is now the heir to the throne, will stand at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, will be in uniform.

Information for this article was contributed by Renata Brio and Jeffrey Schaeffer of The Associated Press.









Gallery: Wait grows to pay respects to queen







