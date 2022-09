WALNUT RIDGE 36, SALEM 34

WALNUT RIDGE – Kai Watson ran for 153 yards and a touchdown as Walnut Ridge (3-1) held off Salem (3-1).

Logan Sain added 91 yards rushing and scored twice for the Bobcats, who led 28-22 at halftime. Walker Ward and Cam Buys also had touchdown runs for Walnut Ridge.

Lukas Downs accounted for three touchdowns, including two on the ground, for Salem.