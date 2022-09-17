Watson Chapel rout gives Mills 4th win





LITTLE ROCK -- The Watson Chapel Wildcats took it on the chin from the Mills University Studies Comets on Friday night losing by a score of 42-14.

Mills started out the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown from Daniel Brown, instantly setting the tone for the game. Receiver QJ King was very elusive for the Comets' catching a pass for the second score of the game and causing problems for the Wildcat defense with six receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Comets Jabrae Shaw had himself a game and landed on the player of the game spot. He started the game with an interception, then on the next possession on offense he caught a 41-yard pass. He also had a fumble recovery a couple possessions later, doing this all in the first quarter. Shaw also had another interception that he returned for about 70 yards and a touchdown.

Comet Coach Cortez Lee had this to say on Shaw: "Jabrae is an all around athlete. He makes plays all over the field and is multi-talented. At any point in time he can make a play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. We count on his leadership."

Watson Chapel turned the ball over four times, putting an end to whatever momentum they were building.

Their offense got going late in the game with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Marquez Brantley to Daniel Nelson and another touchdown pass from Brantley to Kamarrion Ferguson. But by then, the game was out of reach.

The game changed when...

Omarion Hunter fumbled the ball in the redzone for Watson Chapel at the end of the first quarter. A score at that point would have made the score 14-7.

Mills University Studies (4-0, 2-0 in 5A Central) will play next at White Hall next Friday at 7 p.m.

Watson Chapel (1-3, 0-2 in 5A Central) will play next at home against Robinson next Friday at 7 p.m.



