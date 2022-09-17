6A-EAST

WEST MEMPHIS 28, SHERIDAN 21, OT

SHERIDAN – Keland Mills' 1-yard touchdown run in overtime catapulted West Memphis (3-0, 2-0 6A-East) to a thrilling victory.

Mills, who was 11-of-18 passing for 168 yards, also added a 9-yard score in the third quarter for the Blue Devils, who took a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter. Jarell Shephard caught 3 passes for 42 yards with a 21-yard scoring reception while Dylan Greer added a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown for West Memphis.

Brady Dillon completed 9 of 11 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns for Sheridan (1-2, 1-1). It was Dillon's 3-yard scoring in the final quarter that eventually forced the extra session. Jackson Bourne and Payton Sterritt each had a touchdown catch for the Yellowjackets.