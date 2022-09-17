White springs Warriors to win





Little Rock Christian's Walker White doesn't mean to make throws look effortless. At least, that's not the point.

But at 6-3 and 215 pounds, the No. 13 junior quarterback in the nation, according to 247Sports, has more than enough power to fling a football 30-plus yards through the air with ease. And that's before the adrenaline of a game kicks in.

So with plays like White's 37-yard touchdown to Cooper Longworth early in the fourth quarter Friday, all it takes is a flick of the wrist.

White and the Warriors made plenty look easy throughout the evening, overwhelming Russellville 42-14 at Warrior Field in Little Rock. The Little Rock Christian quarterback accounted for five of his team's six touchdowns, throwing for three and running for two more as the Warriors outgained the Cyclones 522-170.

White finished 17-of-29 passing for 269 yards despite 2 interceptions, one of which was returned for a Russellville touchdown.

"All the guys work so hard," White said. "I said at the beginning of the year, 'Guys, the standard is doing your job and knowing your job.' ... Everything that was successful tonight, it was because of them."

Little Rock Christian (3-1, 1-1 6A-West) salvaged a bumpy first series when White hit Cade Bowman over the middle on a third-and-15, with Bowman doing the rest as he cut across the field for a 65-yard score.

The Warriors' defense was able to stymie the Cyclones on their next three drives -- Russellville (0-3, 0-2) mustered just one yard and three punts -- but it wasn't until the second quarter that Little Rock Christian found the end zone again.

That time it was White using his legs, shrugging off a would-be tackler behind the line of scrimmage to convert a fourth down and then some for a 15-yard touchdown.

Three plays later, White busted a 22-yard option keeper for a third touchdown, taking advantage of an unintentional onside kick recovery to put the Warriors up 21-0.

The rout was on from there, although Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu reminded his team afterward they could've put a bow on things even sooner -- if not for a few ugly drives and multiple turnovers.

The Warriors, after all, were only a week removed from a 34-19 loss at Lake Hamilton in which they were shut out after halftime.

"We're a team that is nowhere near our potential yet," Cohu said. "Last week ... woke us up, exposed some things and our guys bounced back."

The Cyclones' Week 3 defeat had them optimistic. Although Russellville fell 35-17 to reigning 5A champion Pulaski Academy, Coach Dave Wheeler's team only trailed 14-10 at halftime.

The Cyclones couldn't put up a similar fight Friday.

"We just didn't play with any intensity," Wheeler said. "It's just a lack of mental effort. We just didn't play as hard as we did last week."

And yet, when White and Little Rock Christian hit their stride, there may not be many teams in the state that can match them.

"This week, we just really emphasized focusing and staying locked in," White said. "We really understand what leads to success now."









Gallery: HS Football: LR Christian vs Russellville







