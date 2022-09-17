Winless Vilonia tops PB 30-12

The Pine Bluff Zebras fought hard Friday night at Jordan Stadium against the previously winless Vilonia Eagles, but the Eagles soared to a 30-12 win.

The 5A Central Vilonia Eagles came into the game 0-3, but they owned the first quarter with two touchdowns and they never looked back.

With 6:18 left in the first quarter, the Eagles' Eli Mosier rushed the ball into the end zone to give Vilonia their first touchdown. Isak Newman's kick was good. Vilonia was on the scoreboard 7-0.

The Zebras (2-1, 1-1) struggled to focus with holding and false start penalties and incomplete passes, and the Eagles took advantage of the Zebra mistakes.

With less than three minutes left in the first quarter, the Eagles' Wesley McKissack threw a 10-yard pass to Cadien Gipson for another Eagles touchdown. Newman's kick was good.

At the end of the first quarter, Vilonia (1-3, 1-1) led 14-0.

In the second quarter, Vilonia's defense held the Zebras scoreless.

With 4:16 left in the half, Vilonia's Mckissack threw to Jack Vines and then to Kainon Shaw. Mckissack repeated that play to Shaw with the Zebras' Jordan Harris tackling him at the Eagles' 39-yard line.

Mckissack eased the ball down toward the end zone alternating between his teammates with each pass. With 1:42 left, Mckissack threw another pass, but the Zebras' Jerry Hudson broke it up. With less than one minute left, McKissack passed to Gipson, who ran it 10 yards into the end zone.

Vilonia led 20-0 with 59 seconds on the first-half clock.

But the Zebras didn't stop just because the seconds were ticking.

With 46 seconds left in the half, the Zebras' quarterback Will Howell threw a long pass to Austyn Dendy, who caught it at the 43-yard line. Howell hit TJ Jenkins with another pass to the 24-yard line. Howell then ran the ball to the 16-yard line with 20 seconds left. Howell then threw to Dendy on the 7-yard line.

With less than 10 seconds left, Howell zigged and threw to Blake Hegwood, who ran it in for a score.

The Eagles led 20-6 at halftime.

The Game Changed When...

The Eagles hit a field goal in the third quarter, securing the momentum and putting them up 23-6.

With 8:07 left on the clock, Howell, on the 22-yard line, threw to Courtney Crutchfield. He caught the ball on the 35-yard line and ran the ball into the endzone. A two-point conversion was no good, leaving the score at 23-12.

The Eagles remained tough, however.

With 5:45 left, the Eagles' Vine pushed a touchdown into the endzone. Newman's kick was good. The Eagles led 30-12.

The Zebras attempted a comeback, but the Eagles' defense held firm throughout the fourth quarter with the Eagles winning 30-12.

Next Up...

The Zebras play away against the Maumelle Hornets next Friday at 7 p.m.. The Vilonia Eagles play the Joe T. Robinson Senators on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Courtney Crutchfield, a wide receiver for Pine Bluff, streaks down the field as a Vilonia's Hunter Wells gives chase. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)

