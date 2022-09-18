North Little Rock notebook

$1M pact OK'd for water mains

Members of the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners at a meeting on Thursday approved water main replacements for areas of North Little Rock via a contract with Diamond Construction for just over $1 million.

Work is meant to replace 4,550 linear feet of water mains near Sierra Court off Sierra Madre Drive; Pope Avenue and Donaghey Drive; and where Arkansas 161 meets U.S. 70.

Work starting on river park's plaza

Work is getting underway on the more than $400,000 Big Dam Bridge North Plaza project.

The Big Dam Bridge North Plaza project will replace a previous pavilion, which was damaged during the Arkansas River flooding of 2019.

The new plaza, which will be located at the North Little Rock side of the Big Dam Bridge in Cook's Landing Park, will separate pedestrian and bicycle traffic by providing a space for visitors to congregate away from bike traffic. The plaza will feature a new pavilion, benches, a bicycle repair station and a drinking fountain with a bottle filler donated by the Big Dam Bridge Foundation.

Pulaski County and the city of North Little Rock, joint partners in the new plaza project, are holding a ceremonial groundbreaking this week.

Admission to the ceremony -- which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday -- is free and open to the public. Designated parking for the event will be available next to the cul de sac of Cook's Landing Road, by the Big Dam Bridge ramp.

Library set to host College Prep Night

The North Little Rock Public Library's Laman Teen Center is holding a "College Prep Night" starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Talethe Collins from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will help prospective college students navigate the financial aid process, including how to fill out the Free Application for Student Financial Aid form, commonly known as the FASFA. Students will be able to ask questions and receive one-on-one assistance from Collins. Take-home information will be provided for parents.

There is no charge for the session.

The William F. Laman Public Library Teen Center is at 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock.