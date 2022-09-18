AKA sorority hosts 53rd Debutante Cotillion at club

Eighteen debutantes made their debut to society as the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter hosted the 53nd annual Debutante Cotillion at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Debutante Kendal Lynette Smith was crowned Miss Debutante 2022. The 1st runner-up was Tyra A. Walker and 2nd runner-up was Auriel B. Logan.

During the ceremony, debutantes were presented with their personal accomplishments and ambitions noted.

During the ball, participants were dressed in formal white ball gowns. The event included the traditional Waltz as the debutantes danced with their fathers or father figures.

The cotillion is the culminating event after months of activities ranging from academic, personal growth, cultural engagement, community service, and more.

As a reward for their efforts, the participants were presented a $5,000 scholarship from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Miss Debutante Kendal Lynette Smith is the daughter of Jason Curt Smith and Dr. Sherry Michelle Lang. She was presented by her father.

Kendal graduated from John B. Horn High School-Texas where she was a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Student Leadership, Beta Club, Hosa Club, and on the varsity cheer team. She enjoys coaching gymnastics, working out at the gym, and painting. Her future plans include becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

First runner-up Debutante Tyra A. Walker is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Roy Burrell. She was presented by her father.

Tyra was a freshman biology major at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She is a member of Catholic Daughters of Charity and a Fight Forward Voter Registration organizer. She enjoys hunting, horseback riding, and swimming. She plans to become a small animal veterinarian in a rural community.

Second runner up Debutante Auriel B. Logan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roosevelt Logan. She was presented her father.

Auriel was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Arkansas Girls State.

She enjoys reading, singing and creating things. She also enjoys shopping in her spare time. She plans to attend UAPB and become a successful registered nurse.

Debutante Charlston De-Ana Colen is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Colen. Charlston was awarded Miss Congeniality and Miss Debutante Highest GPA. She was presented by her father.

Charlston was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was a member of the National Honors Society, an Arkansas Girls State representative, Student Council vice president, Future Business Leaders of America vice president, Art Club member, PBHS Skills USA president, and PBHS Cheer Team Captain. Her future plans include obtaining a degree in industrial technology management and applied engineering from UAPB and to become a licensed cosmetology entrepreneur.

Debutante Leah Warren Randle is the daughter of Lee Jewell Randle and LaTasha Randle. Leah was presented Miss Debutante Highest ACT. She was presented by her father.

Leah was a senior at White Hall High School where she was White Hall Chamber Choir president, Student Council Class president, members of the National BETA Club, National Honors Society, White Hall High School Student Ambassador, Future Business Leaders of America, Gifted and Talented Education Program Manager, Junior Leadership and Sisters in Service member where she served as secretary. Her future plans include attending Spelman College and receiving a degree in political science. She also plans to attend law school in order to reach her dream of becoming a defense attorney to represent those who are not able to defend themselves.

The additional debutantes in alphabetical order are listed as follows:

Debutante Haley N. Boyd is the daughter of Lugene Boyd and Tracie Boyd. She was presented by her father. Haley was a senior at Sheridan High School and a member of Future Career and Community Leaders of America. Her future plans include to attend UAPB pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing with hopes of securing a nursing job at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Haley's dream is to become a traveling nurse.

Debutante Janae L. Chambers is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd A. Marsh. She was presented by her father. Janae was a senior at Watson Chapel High School where she was a member of the Book Club, Art Club, and Beta Club. Janae plans to attend Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia pursuing a degree in animal science. Her future plans include becoming a novelist and a business owner.

Debutante Diamond E. Collins is the daughter of Dwayne Collins and Felicisa Collins. She was presented by her father. Diamond was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was a member of the Art Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the Cheerleader Captain. Her future plans include attending nursing school at Morgan State University obtaining a bachelor's degree and becoming a registered nurse.

Debutante Kayla Denise Daniels is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Isidore Daniels. She was presented by her father. Kayla was a senior at Dollarway High School where she was a class representative, FBLA vice president; Navy JROTC commanding officer and played basketball and softball. Her future plans include becoming a psychiatrist and an author.

Debutante Ku'Teral D. Davis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Evans. She was presented by her father. Ku'Teral was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she is the Core Commander of PBHS A.F.J.R.O.T.C. (the highest rank to be received in high school JROTC), vice president of S.L.A.Y (Sisters Leading in Advocating Youth), National Honor Society, a 3 Year Band Member, Crimson Silks Flag Line captain, former secretary of the Order of the Eastern Stars Electa Chapter #5 Youth Fraternity and was current Princess Matron of The Order of the Eastern Stars (highest ranking). Her future plans include to grow and expand her business, increase her sales, and earn a degree in business management. Ku'Teral would like to become a part of the Army National Guard to better herself and to serve her country.

Debutante Olivia Monique Frazier is the daughter of Carla Frazier. She was presented by her Godfather, Johnny Wilson. Olivia was a senior at Dollarway High School and captain of the Lady Cardinals. Her community service includes volunteering in a back to school supply rally and turkey giveaway. Her future plans include attending an historically black college and university, majoring in nursing, and eventually going to medical school to become a physician.

Debutante DeAndra Joelle Grice is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. DeArthur Grice Jr. She was presented by her father. DeAndra was a senior at Maumelle High School and a member of the BETA Club, National Honor Society, Forensic Team (student congress), Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and Parent Teacher Student Organization. Her future plans include public administration, research and debating policies.

Debutante Jayla Imani Jones is the daughter of John Jones and Roshonda Jones. She was presented by her father. Jayla was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was President of Gamers Unite, member of the Tea Club and member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Youth Council Program. Her future plans include graduating high school and college, focusing on taking the law school admission test (LSAT) and becoming a federal judge.

Debutante Alayah M. Love is the daughter of Leatha McKnight. She was presented by her uncle, Marken Willingham. Alayah was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was band majorette, on the Yearbook Committee, Legacy United at First Assembly and National Honor Society. Her future plans include to become a radiologist.

Debutante Ta'Niyah McDaniel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terrance McDaniel Sr. She was presented by her grandfather, Bruce Lowe Sr. Ta'Niyah was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was a member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and participated in JAG (Jobs for America's Graduates). Her future plans include becoming a psychologist, and having her own psychological center.

Debutante Alexandria Joi Mays is the daughter of Marcia Wilkins and Rickey Mays. She was presented by her father. Alexandria was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was a cheerleader and played softball. She plans to attend Southeast Arkansas College's two year registered nursing program after which, she will transfer to Texas A&M to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

Debutante Brittany M. Scott is the daughter of Michael Scott Jr. and Tamika Scott. Brittany was a senior at Pine Bluff High School where she was a member of Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, Varsity Cheer, and Varsity Softball. She plans to earn a bachelor's degree and become an accountant.

Debutante Da'Naijah Trenise Turner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Wayne Spicer Jr. and Tonya Spicer. She was presented by her father. Da'Naijah was a senior at Watson Chapel High School and the senior class vice president, the ROTC Battalion S-2 & Rifle Commander. She was a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, Archonette, Choir and played softball. Her future plans include attending Jackson State University to major in biology pre-med and becoming a transplant surgeon. After college, she plans to join the Air Force and further pursue her career.

The cotillion was celebrated in January. The ball was steered by Debutante Cotillion Tri-Chairmen Tish Bullard, Tonya Colen, and Rhonda Jones-Hill. The theme was "Virtual Visions of Grace and Virtue."

Tyra Walker, 1st Runner-Up

