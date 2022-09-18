Amid tension, officials try to resolve jail woes

"I am not your enemy."

That's what Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said to Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. in a special called meeting late last week that was apparently intended to turn down the heat between the two men.

Robinson and Woods met to discuss ways to solve the food insecurity at the county jail that Woods said stems from a "lack of sufficiently appropriated funding for the 2022 budget."

Coming off an intense Quorum Court meeting Monday between the two, where Robinson refused to discuss the matter because it was not on the agenda, the county executives sat down with Justice of the Peace and Finance Committee Chair Jimmy Fisher and Justice of the Peace Ted Hardin, who filled in for Public Safety Chair Dr. Conley Byrd, to resolve what all agreed was an "important and serious matter."

Treasurer Vonysha Goodwin and Attorney Kimberly Dale, who is representing Woods in a lawsuit against the county regarding what Woods claims is inadequate financing for his department, attended the meeting via Zoom.

In the notice, dated Sept. 8 and addressed to the Jefferson County justices of the peace, Woods claims his office was forced to operate its detention facilities under undue stress, including asking adult detention center detainees to explore alternative food options available through the commissary.

According to Woods, the adult jail budget only has $15,430.66 remaining while the food line item for the adult detention is currently in the red by $23,505.95 and the medicine/drug line item is in the red $17,810.33.

Woods said he requested last month that out of the available $585,712.93 for appropriation in the Adult Detention Fund, $230,851.00 be transferred to several line items including janitorial supplies, medicine and drugs, food, plumbing and electrical, parts and repairs and maintenance and service.

"We want to do everything we can to make sure you get what you need," Robinson told Woods.

After consulting with the finance department, the county treasurer and the county clerk, Robinson said he felt the best solution to accommodate Woods' urgent request would be to transfer the money from Woods' salary account. With the sheriff's payroll at approximately $179,313 each pay period, according to Robinson, Woods would still have $1,360,807.59 left.

"Even if you filled all the positions you have open right now, you will still have quite a bit of money," Robinson said. Robinson also suggested that Woods transfer more than he needed to have a cushion.

"This is just an option that can be done without an additional appropriation and will certainly take care of your immediate needs," Robinson said. "We don't want you to not have what you need to purchase your food and all those things."

Woods was not 100% in favor of the solution offered, stating "It would undoubtedly address the immediate need but it does not speak to good budget practices."

Woods said the ideal solution would be to appropriate the funds from the dedicated jail fund.

According to Robinson, the budget is based on projected revenue and cannot exceed more than 90%. Woods, however, said he had researched the topic and found that the 90% rule does not apply to dedicated restricted funds, such as the jail fund, due to the statutory exemptions.

"Any monies unused throughout our budget during the year goes back to that fund so essentially it's a reserve fund already," said Woods. "You can appropriate up to 100% of it."

Woods said to date the adult jail is at 90% occupancy with costs associated with that.

Dale asked Goodwin if the funding from the jail fund could be used to accommodate Woods' request, and Goodwin said yes. She said both of the options are viable options. "The only thing with the line item transfers, it helps with the county budgeting process that we don't have all that dead appropriation at the end of the year," said Goodwin.

Robinson said using funds from the salary account would give the sheriff the "biggest bang for the buck."

"This was one of the solutions," Robinson said. "When we talk about having money to be able for him to do what needs to be done is an internal transfer from salaries or an appropriation. Either way, we have monies within the budget to take care of anything that we need to take care of."

Woods was appreciative of the solutions offered and said he would consult with his legal council before deciding on which option to move forward with.

A special called Quorum Court meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdayat the courthouse to decide on the final solution addressing the budget.

"By law, we have to stay within our budget. It's easier to do it with a transfer because the transfers take care of a bunch of dead appropriations. If we can do it this way, it is the easiest way," Robinson said. "It's not that we don't want to give the sheriff what he needs, we will, but there's money in other places that you can pull from rather than continue to add to the appropriations."