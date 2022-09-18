Arkansas achievers

Vishak Meenachi of LISA Academy West Middle School in Little Rock has been selected as a Top 300 Broad-com Master. The Master designation — which stands for Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars — is a national middle school science and engineering fair competition, according to the Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science. Meenachi’s project was “Cost Effective Pesticide/ Fertilizer Sprayer Attachment for Drones.” Overall, 1,807 students from 47 states and three territories (Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) competed. Meenachi is in sixth grade.

Kevin Flores of Springdale was named a White House Fellow in the federal Small Business Administration. Flores resigned his seat on the Springdale City Council last month to take the fellowship. He served Ward 2, Position 2, which represents the southeastern part of Spring-dale. The White House Fellows program gives young leaders firsthand experience working at the highest levels of the federal government, according to the White House website. Fellows spend a year working with senior White House staff, cabinet secretaries and other top-ranking administration officials. The yearlong application process required a record of professional achievement, leadership skills, potential for growth and a commitment to public service.

Tim Huffman, an outdoors writer from Bryant, received the 2022 Wade Bourne Communicator of the Year award by the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame, an organization that recognizes outdoor sportsmen and sportswomen who have a devotion to hunting and fishing and play an integral part in setting standards and guidelines for others to follow. Huffman has written about crappie fishing for 33 years, with credits in many regional and national magazines. He served as editor of Cabela’s Crappie USA Crappie Journal, and he helped start Bass Pro Shops’ Crappie Masters Tournament Trail Magazine, serving as editor for 15 years. Huffman was cofounder of CrappieNow Digital Magazine, for which he was editor for eight years. He is currently the senior writer. He has several thousand photo credits including over 130 cover photos. He is the author of nine books and has received awards from outdoor writing organizations. In 2019, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Bass Pro Shops’ Crappie Masters.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

